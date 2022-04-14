Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On this date which is on April 14, the messiah of Dalits and Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, was born at Mhow in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. His memorial has become a pilgrimage for those who follow the footprints of this Great Son of India. People from India and overseas countries visit Mhow on this day to pay tributes to Babasaheb where his Urn is kept in a pitcher and his memorial has been established in a Buddhist Stupa style.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was born in Mhow on April 14, 1891, and he was the 14th child of his parents. From early childhood, Babasaheb was groomed in a way that always reminded him that he was born into a family of untouchables. His place of birth was close to the British Barracks and was known as the Kali Paltan locality. Dr. B R Ambedkar spent a major part of his life in Maharashtra and Delhi fighting for the cause of Dalits and the destitute class. But once he got a chance to visit Mhow also his birthplace in connection with pleading a case.

Then Sunderlal Patwa government in Madhya Pradesh ensured the construction of Babasaheb's Memorial in a Buddhist Stupa style of architecture. Dr. B R Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism. His mortal remains (Urn) were kept in a pitcher where people go and offer prayers. Political figures and people belonging to different walks of life thronged the place to pay tributes to the great soul of India.