Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate's retail business as he details succession planning at India's most valuable firm. Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio.

At Reliance Industries Ltd's 45th annual shareholders meeting, Ambani introduced Isha as leader of retail business as he invited her to speak on integrating WhatsApp with the retail business. Isha, 30, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments. Ambani, 65, has three children twins Akash and Isha and youngest son Anant.

Reliance Retail will launch its FMCG business this year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Director Isha Ambani said on Monday. The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing, she said while addressing Reliance Industries' annual general meeting. "This year, we will launch our FMCG goods business," she said.

Besides, Reliance Retail will start marketing goods produced by Indian artisans. "As part of our commitment to India's rich culture and heritage, we will soon start marketing quality goods produced by tribals and other marginalised communities across India," Isha Ambani said. This will not only provide a gainful opportunity for employment and entrepreneurship but also help to preserve the talent, skill sets and knowledge base of the Indian artisans, especially women. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries group.

Isha is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal. Reliance has three broad businesses - oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom. While retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, the oil-to-chemical or O2C business is a functional division of Reliance. The new energy business is also with the parent firm. Anant, 26, may get to helm the O2C and new energy business of the conglomerate. (PTI)