New Delhi: Amazon has filed a writ petition against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi High Court seeking clarification on "unnecessary" summons issued to its employees and questioning the scope of its investigation in alleged FEMA violation in the Future Group deal.

In a plea filed before the Delhi High Court, Amazon accused ED of conducting a "fish and roving enquiry" against it.

It said that the agency is summoning multiple executives from the company which amounts to unnecessary harassment.

"Pass an ad-interim order staying all and any investigation/inquiry/summons or proceedings commenced by ED in respect of the subject matter," Amazon said in its petition.

The plea filed by Amazon is likely to come up for hearing before the Delhi High Court bench led by Justice Rekha Palli on Thursday.