Pahalgam (Anantnag): Amarnath Yatra resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for a day due to bad weather conditions. The Yatra was suspended also as a precautionary measure following heavy rains and floods in the vicinity of the holy cave.

A group of 1,262 pilgrims stranded at Nanun Base Camp in Pahalgam was allowed to proceed to the holy cave on Wednesday to complete the Yatra. Besides, 500 pilgrims have also left from Jammu for the Yatra. The Yatra, however, remains suspended from the Baltal-Sonamarg route for now. Earlier on Tuesday, a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave. There was a sudden cloudburst near Amarnath cave after heavy rainfall at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

However, the teams of SDRF and security forces were diligent and immediately shifted around 4,000 pilgrims to a safer place. On July 9, a cloudburst took place near the holy cave shrine, killing several yatris.