Srinagar: Amarnath Yatra resumed on Wednesday after days' suspension owing to bad weather, officials said. "The Yatra which was suspended temporarily and halted in Jammu due to bad weather conditions has now been resumed on account of improved weather conditions," Divisional Commissioner Jammu said in a tweet this morning.

The Yatra was suspended on Tuesday along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes due to inclement weather. Officials asserted that steps are being taken for the safety of pilgrims during the Yatra. Over 65000 yatris have so far performed the pilgrimage this year since Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30. The pilgrimage to the cave shrine, situated 3,888 metres above sea level, will conclude on August 11 on the Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

