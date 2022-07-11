Srinagar: After a halt of two consecutive days due to the cloudburst tragedy that claimed 17 lives, the Amarnath Yatra was resumed on Monday morning. Thousands of pilgrims resumed their journey to the holy shrine. Thus, a new convoy of Amarnath pilgrims left Pahalgam's Nunwan Base Camp Camp this morning.

Meanwhile, a large number of returning pilgrims from the cave also left for Jammu. The resumption of the yatra has caused a great deal of excitement among the pilgrims. The pilgrims appreciated the arrangements.

The annual pilgrimage -- which started on June 30 after a gap of two years -- was halted due to a cloudburst near Amarnath Cave on Friday. So far, 17 deaths have been confirmed in the incident.