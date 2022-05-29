Srinagar: Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, which manages the annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, made the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags mandatory for the pilgrims this year. Chief Executive Officer Nitishwar Kumar on Saturday said that pilgrims will not be allowed to perform Amarnath Yatra without the tags. He said that the RFID tags will be provided at airports and railway stations on the pilgrims' arrival.

Kumar said the RFID tags will help in tracking the pilgrims. More importantly, the tags will help the security agencies to find out if there are any unauthorised persons among the pilgrims, he said. "Everyone, including Ponniwalas, the caretakers of Langar Seva and others, should cooperate during the yatra," said the CEO. Apart from security, other arrangements are already in place for the upcoming yatra, Kumar said.