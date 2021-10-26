Chandigarh: After a bitter political fallout from the Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is all set to launch his own political party on Wednesday.

Captain Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral extended an invite to the media for Amarinder Singh's press briefing in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Saying goodbye to the Congress which made him the Chief Minister of Punjab twice and the state party president thrice, an 'upset' Amarinder Singh last week said that he would soon announce the launch of his own political party to serve the interests of the people, including the farmers who've been fighting for their rights for over a year now.

The former Chief Minister also said he is hopeful of a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for next year's Assembly elections in the state if the farmers' issues are resolved in their interest.

"Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people that I will do what it takes to ensure peace and security, which is today at stake," read an earlier tweet, quoting Amarinder Singh.

Since his resignation as the Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh has been targeting state Congress president Navjot Sidhu by publically saying that he would fight his possible elevation to the chief ministership tooth and nail, and is ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a 'dangerous man'.

He has also claimed that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were "quite inexperienced" and "their advisors were clearly misguiding them".

After months of infighting within the Congress, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had submitted his resignation on September 18.