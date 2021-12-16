Amaravati: Arrangements are afoot for a public meeting to be organised by the farmers of the Capital Region in Tiruaption on Friday under the aegis of 'Amaravati Parirakshana Mahodyama Sabha'. The meeting is being organised to spread awareness among the people to continue their fight against the government demanding that it go ahead with Amravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Invitations were sent to the leaders of TDP, Congress, BJP, Jana Sena, CPI and CPM. Public, farmer, trade associations are also invited to the meeting. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister K Atchannaidu from TDP and other important leaders will be attending the meeting.

A huge stage will be erected and special galleries will be set up for VVIP, VIP and women. LED screens will be installed while organisers are making arrangements for offering lunch to all those who attend the meeting.

