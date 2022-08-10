Raipur (Chhattisgarh): As the country is set to celebrate its 75th year of independence in a few days, a war memorial in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur installed right in front of a temple to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs is one of the rare sights to cherish. The memorial is one of its kind as it is perhaps the only one installed in such close vicinity to a temple.

The war memorial was set up at the main entrance gate of Banjari Devi temple in 2003. Devotees visiting the temple after paying obeisance to the goddess Banjari Devi also pay glowing tributes to martyrs at the war memorial situated on the temple premises. Especially children and youths draw inspiration and also feel a sense of pride after having a glimpse of the war memorial at the temple.

Goddess Banjari Devi's temple is situated in the Rawabhata locality of Raipur where more than 500 devotees throng the religious place every day. A mixed bag of devotion and patriotism could be seen at Goddess Banjari Devi's temple — because people after worshipping at the temple also ensure to visit the Amar Jawan Jyoti. The continuous illumination of the flames as well as the unfurling of the tricolour besides the flags and insignia of paramilitary forces such as CRPF, BSF, as well as Army, Navy, and Air Force instil a sense of pride among the people who visit the war memorial.

War memorial in temple's vicinity in Chhattisgarh sets inspiration

Rupali Goswami, a devotee, said, "We didn't get the opportunity to visit India Gate in New Delhi. So, whenever I visit the temple to worship the goddess, I like visiting the Amar Jawan Jyoti located at the entrance gate of the temple." Narottam Prasad Choubey, priest of the temple said, "After performing Puja of the goddess. Priest of the temple gather at the war memorial to hoist the Tricolor."