Burdwan (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal on Friday asked whether he is thief or a robber that he will be kept behind bars. The TMC strongman was speaking to reporters during a stopover Shaktigarh by police who were taking him to a court in Asansol regarding a case.

" Am I a thief or a robber that I will be kept behind bars," said Mondal. He was speaking to reporters after having kachauris, chana daal and tea given to him by police officials. Lashing out at the media the TMC leader labelled it as "dalal" (broker).

As for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's instruction party workers to get ready to give a hero's welcome to Mondal after his release, the TMC Birbhum district president said that " since Mamata Banerjee has given instructions, no one should say anything after it." Mondal along with 13 others were acquitted on Friday in a 2010 case of violence at Mangalkot in Birbhum district by an MP/MLA court here on Friday.