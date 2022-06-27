Sangrur (Punjab): " I always followed the path shown by Bhindranwale", said Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar President Simranjit Singh Mann soon after winning the Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election by a landslide victory on Sunday. His statement invoked sharp reactions from Congress. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Punjab can’t be pushed back in the blind alley of violence & terrorism. If what is reported is true, Democracy lost today in Sangrur."

Simranjit Singh Mann made a verbal attack on the opposition parties saying that the people of Sangrur had broken the backs of opposition parties like AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and BJP. "The big politicians of Punjab have been defeated by a small man," he said. Lashing out at Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Mann said that if the Finance Minister does not know who would be winning then he should not be the Finance Minister, he should resign instead. Harpal Cheema had reportedly said during the election campaign that Simranjit Mann would set a record of defeat in the by-election.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, Simranjit Singh Mann said that minorities are not safe in the country. Mann even cited that in Kashmir, the Muslim community is always being bullied. Tribals residing in different parts of the country are being labelled as 'Maoists' which is "wrong", he said. Mann said that he will discuss this issue with the NDA's presidential candidate and tribal leaders.

The Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar President also spoke of opening the Wagah border with Pakistan. Punjab could prosper by conducting trade with other countries, including Pakistan, he said. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that Modi has not spoken a word about China though it continues to occupy our territory in Ladakh.