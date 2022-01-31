Alwar (Rajasthan): The father of the specially-abled minor who was raped in Alwar earlier this month Monday alleged that the administration has been pressurizing him to remain silent on the matter, offering him land and money in exchange.

Appearing in front of the media, the father of the victim said that he was afraid of the administration, saying the family was receiving constant threats, and that he was not allowed to even visit his daughter. "The Alwar District Collector, who came to meet me in Jaipur, told me he would provide land and money. He said if you remain quiet, I will allot the land you want", he said.

Also read: Alwar Rape Case: Forensic team finds semen on the minor's dress

He further noted that his daughter had told him about two persons using gestures. The minor was found lying in a pool of blood near the city's Tijara gate overbridge on January 11. She was found with extensive injuries and was bleeding continuously. After being rushed to a hospital nearby, the girl was referred to Jaipur.

Initially, the doctors were of the opinion that it might be a case of gang rape and found the girl to be speech and hearing impaired. Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam filed an FIR under the POCSO Act, based on an initial assessment that she was raped. And then, she was referred to Jaipur hospital for treatment.

Read more: She was just a child who can't speak or hear, says Alwar minor's sister as family seeks justice

The rape angle, though denied by the state child protection commission, again solidified after the recent FSL report which traced semen on the clothes of the minor. With the case gaining traction, multiple protests have taken place regarding the issue, demanding that the government take action on the issue.

Also read: Alwar Sexual Assault Case: Corporation clears crime scene before CBI probe