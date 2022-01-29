Alwar: Though the police have alleged that the 16-year-old girl found in Alwar met with an accident and that she was not gang-raped, the Forensic team has found semen on the girl's dress. Police officials are yet to make a statement about the report and the new development has put the government in a tight spot.

On the night of January 11, at around 7.30 pm, a 16-year-old girl was found lying in a pool of blood at the Tijara gate overbridge in Alwar. The police admitted her to the ICU of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar for treatment.

Initially, the doctors were of the opinion that it might be a case of gangrape and found the girl to be speech and hearing impaired. Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam filed an FIR under the POCSO Act, based on an initial assessment that she was raped. And then, she was referred to Jaipur hospital for treatment.

A team of doctors operated on her for about 6 hours at JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur. After the operation, the doctors said that they had never seen such a terrible scene. The incident caused state-wide tension with the opposition making serious allegations against the Gehlot government.

Meanwhile, several social organisations are still protesting in Alwar to get justice for the victim. After denying the possibility that the minor was raped, police have been looking at this whole incident like a case of hit and run.

Pursuing this line of inquiry, police detained a bike-riding youth who supplied food. The young man admitted that the girl was hit by his bike but it wasn't a dangerous collision that could cause severe injuries. Cops also investigated by recreating the scene, still considering it a case of an accident.

It is in this context, that the FSL has discovered semen on the salwar of the victim. There are allegations that the police are trying to bury the report while SP Tejaswini Gautam said she has not received any report in this regard. It is an ongoing investigation, so "I cannot divulge the details of the case," she said.

According to the police sources, the FSL investigation has also revealed blood and soil on the victim's body. The police suspected that the girl was probably given drugs, but the blood sample taken from her was clean. Police officials have not yet officially confirmed this report.

