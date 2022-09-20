Alwar (Rajasthan): BJP leader from Alwar in Rajasthan, Charul Agarwal, has received a threat letter for her remarks on Gyanvapi imbroglio. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Charul Agarwal said, "I am not scared after receiving the threat letter but feeling a bit insecure. At around 7.45am in the morning, I was seeing off my children. In the meantime, I saw an envelope lying near my flat. When I picked it up, I saw my name, telephone number and address written on the cover of the letter."

Elaborating further, Charul said, "The content of the letter stated that Gyanvapi mosque is ours. My remarks on Gyanvapi imbroglio will prove costly for me. My head will be severed and the body will be cut into 56 pieces. I will meet the same fate what was done to Kanhaiyalal of Udaipur...Besides, the letter also mentioned that September 25 will be the last date."

BJP leader Charul Agarwal speaking to ETV Bharat

"After the receipt of the letter, I dialed 100 and informed police about the matter. The SHO of the police station concerned visited my residence and inquired about the incident. The preliminary investigation was conducted. But the FIR has not been lodged. I am not satisfied with the police investigation. Police have procured the CCTV footages from near my flat only. They (police) have not obtained the CCTV footage installed at other places of the residential society," added Charul.