Jaipur: In a high-level meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the state government has decided to hand over the investigation of the Alwar assault case of the specially-abled minor girl to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The State Government now plans to send a recommendation to the Central Government regarding this, as informed by the sources.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence through video conferencing today. Minister of State for Home - Rajendra Singh Yadav, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Additional Chief Secretary Home - Abhay Kumar, Director General of Police - ML Lathar, Additional Director General of Police - RP Mehrada, SMS Medical College Principal - Sudhir Bhandari, and JK Lone Hospital Superintendent Dr Arvind Shukla attended the crucial meeting wherein a green signal was given to the CBI enquiry into the matter, as mentioned in a press release of the meeting.

The BJP was constantly exerting pressure on the Gehlot-led Congress government to get the whole case investigated by the CBI for an impartial inquiry, especially after the medical jurists and police officials discarded the possibility of the minor being gang-raped.

The 14-year-old victim, who is hearing and speech impaired, was found in a bloodied condition in a culvert in Alwar on January 11. The police had rushed her to the hospital, where she was operated on despite her extremely critical condition. Both the police and medical superintendents had confirmed it to be a case of gang rape during the initial investigation.

The case grabbed the national limelight, along with the involvement of political bodies in the matter. An SIT was formed for the investigation, while a team of medical jurists was also constituted. In an unexpected turn of events, the officials are now denying the matter to be a rape case, while the opposition party BJP had been trying to get a CBI team deployed for the investigation with the claims that the Rajasthan government is trying to get the matter suppressed.

