Kanpur: In a major philanthropic move, Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder of IndiGo Airlines, has donated Rs 100 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur).

"Here is big news from @IITKanpur. In an extraordinary gesture, our alumnus Mr Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of IndiGo airlines has made one of the largest personal donations with a 100 crore contribution focused on supporting the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT Kanpur," IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Abhay Karandikar tweeted on Monday.

Gangwal and his family signed the agreement committing the amount for IIT Kanpur in an event held in Mumbai. "We are grateful to Mr Rakesh Gangwal, Mrs Shobha Gangwal and his daughter Ms Parul Gangwal who could take time and be present in person for the agreement signing in Mumbai today," Prof Karandikar said in another tweet sharing pictures from the event.

IIT Kanpur was represented by Prof S Ganesh (Deputy Director), Kapil Kaul (CEO, IITK Development Foundation) and Mr Kantesh Balani (DoRA), Prof Bishakh Bhattacharya, Prof Manas Ghorai, Prof Jayandharan Rao and Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, he said. Gangwal, according to reports, will join the advisory board of the upcoming school of medical research and technology. The IIT-Kanpur had last year announced to open the school, which will have a medical school along with a super-specialty teaching hospital as they seek to become multidisciplinary and make engineering, technology, and medical research complement each other.

