Shopian (J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari Tuesday doled out the sops if his Apni Party comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the workers at a meeting in Shopian, Bukhari said that lasting peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir "were his goals". He said that his party believed that the people deserved all these things. "How long will our youth continue to fight unemployment, poverty, and inflation and when will they have the right to live a dignified life and a better future?" he asked.

He said that if Apni Party forms the government in Jammu and Kashmir, the people will be provided "free electricity as well as four gas cylinders every year under the Ujala scheme". "The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are not getting their due and due to unemployment, they are being forced to take drugs and carry guns," he said.

Referring to youths lodged in Kashmir and other jails of the country under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Altaf Bukhari said that the present government should them "a chance to make a living so that they can live their lives with dignity". "For 72 years, these young people have been misled," he said. Altaf Bukhari said that the government should impose PSA on the politicians who misled the youth.