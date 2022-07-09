Lakhimpur Khiri: The Lakhimpur Khiri police issued a warrant against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who got a reprieve by the Supreme Court in a case registered with a police station at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, in another case lodged under Section 153 (A) a year ago. Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Zubair in the case registered with the Sitapur Police Station in Uttar Pradesh.

Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjiv Suman has asked the police to produce Zubair before the court on July 11. SP Sanjiv Suman said, "The warrant B has been issued by the court for execution against Zubair in the case under Section 153 (A). He will be produced before the court on July 11."

Read: Fact checker Zubair granted interim bail by top court

A district correspondent of a news channel Ashish Kumar Katiyar had filed the case against Zubair in the CJM's court in 2021. Besides, he had also shot off a complaint letter against Zubair to Mohammadi Kotwali Police Station and Lakhimpur SP. Katiyar in his petition had alleged that Mohammad Zubair was responsible for vitiating thethe atmosphere in the country.