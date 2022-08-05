Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): The district court has issued summons to fact-checker and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on October 20 in connection with issuing threats to right-wing leader Ankur Rana. Zubair was accused of issuing threats to Ankur Rana over the phone when the latter spoke about a news report with the former. The order of the Supreme Court regarding Zubair's case has also reached the court.

Counsel Syed Muzammil Haider said, "Ankur Rana, a resident of Charthaval in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, on May 13, 2021, had filed a case against Zubair at Charthaval Police Station. Rana in the case alleged that Zubair spoke lies about what was shown on Sudarshan news channel regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine."

"When Rana spoke to Zubair over the phone in this regard, the latter abused the former and threatened. The case was registered against Zubair under Sections 192, 504, and 506 of the IPC at Charthawal Police Station," said Syed Muzammil. The police after investigating the case, filed the charge sheet in the district court.

Based on this, Zubair was asked to appear before the court on October 20. Altogether six cases have been registered against Zubair at different police stations in Uttar Pradesh. The cases were registered against Zubair at Khairabad in Sitapur, Mohammadi Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri, Loni Border Police Station at Ghaziabad, Sikandararau and Kotwali Police Stations at Hathras and Charthawal Police Station in Muzaffarnagar district. In all the cases, Zubair was accused of making sarcastic remarks against the anchor of the news channels, hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus as well as posting provocative messages on social media.