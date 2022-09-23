Pokhran (Rajasthan): Tata Advance Systems Limited (TASL) developed ALS 50, and has reached a milestone by successfully demonstrating its attack capability during tests conducted at Rajasthan's Pokhran on Thursday.

According to sources, the system has been designed for Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) and will soon be inducted into the armed forces. ALS 50 drone is capable of flying for a very long distance as well as finding and destroying enemy positions by firing at them. It can be easily used in confined places like narrow valleys, mountains, and forests.

ALS 50 was developed by young engineers at TASL and has an autonomous targeting system. This indigenous ALS 50 drone system has been developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India vision. It was first tested in the inhospitable region of Ladakh earlier this year at the Pokaran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer. During the test, the capability was tested by operating it from high-altitude areas.