Kolkata: In the 1970s football sport in India, Md Akbar referred as "Badash" of Calcutta Football League, was almost synonymous with goals on the field. He stepped into the sport in Kolkata in the year 1971 and won hearts of the football fans from the very beginning because of his scoring ability scoring 32-34 goals every season on an average.

But the legendary Indian footballer is best remembered for the closely contested match against Cosmos football club that boasted of international stars including the legendary Pele. In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Akbar went down the memory lane reminiscing the 1970s sport in Kolkata, equation with Mohun Bagan and in particular Exhibition match with Cosmos where he “almost scored a goal” against the international stars in the opposition. The match against Cosmos was for sure memorable for Akbar.

Cosmos had a galaxy of renowned football stars of those times, including Carlos Alberto, Frank Beckenbauer, Juan Cantilia, Giorgio Chinaglia, and, above all, Pele. The Habib-Akbar duo joined Mohun Bagan just a year back. Akbar recalled how he along with his elder bother, Md Habib, also a renowned player of the time, had played a key role in the victory of Mohun Bagan in the CFL after a long span.

The club authorities were in a festive mood then. More exciting news was in store as the secretary of the National club, Dhiren Dey informed the club about the upcoming visit of Cosmos team and the contest against Mohun Bagan at the historic Eden Gardens with Pele arriving in the city. "Finally the moment had come.

A few days before the match on September 24, the Cosmos team has arrived in Kolkata. They were staying at the iconic Grand Hotel. The Mohun Bagan players were determined to give their best,” Akbar recalled with ETV Bharat.

However the contest was threatened by the heavy rains that had flooded the iconic Eden Gardens. “The Cosmos officials refused to allow their players to play there since the spines of most of the players were insured. However, Dhiren Da somehow persuaded them and finally, Pele decided to play,” Akbar said.

Why did the match end in a draw? Akbar said the Bagan players initially thought that they would consume at least five goals. “So we decided to enjoy the game against Pele.

But after hitting the field, we forgot everything. We were asked to avoid rough tackles. But Habib da welcomed Pele with a challenging tackle," Akbar said.

"I took shots at the opponent's goal twice. But their World cup goal-keeper saved those definite goals. However, the opponent wrongly got a penalty after a clean tackle by Sudhir Karmakar.

Otherwise, we could have won the match," Akbar added. Some football critics claim that Md Akbar became famous because of his elder brother, Habib. However, statistics said that Md Akbar was equally capable of scoring in matches where Md Habib did not play.