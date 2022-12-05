Almora (Uttarakhand): Almora District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 12,925 on BSNL for providing poor Internet service and data to subscriber Rohit Joshi. The Consumer Commission has asked the manager of the BSNL to provide immediate relief of Rs 12,925 to the petitioner. The applicant had taken a BSNL connection to do official work while staying home.

Complainant Rohit Joshi said, "I had opted for an Internet connection on February 24, 2022, to the BSNL's Air Band Network. While taking the connection, I was promised by the BSNL that data speed at the rate 70Mbps would be made available. But the Internet speed promised by the company was just 15 Mbps. So, his work from home was badly affected. Due to a poor internet connection, I faced an embarrassing situation before my Boss. Ultimately, I switched over to an Internet connection provided by another telecom company. Besides, I underwent mental agony due to BSNL's poor service."