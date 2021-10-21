New Delhi: Toughening their stand, protesting farmers on Thursday sought permission to stage protests at Ramlila Maidan during the hearing of a plea seeking end to road blockades of farmers at the Supreme Court (SC). The farmers told the court if they get the permission to go to Ram Lila Maidan they do not continue protesting on roads.

The farmers raised the demand when the Supreme Court ordered its decision 'people have the right to go on roads but they cannot block roads.' The farmers also alleged that security arrangement of Delhi Police had blocked the roads, and not them.

Meanwhile, the SC bench led by Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh directed the 42 farmers' union to file an affidavit in two weeks.

The SC reiterated that the court is not concerned with any larger issue but confined to the earlier judgement that, roads should be not blocked. The matter will be heard again on December 7.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that resistance can be resolved through discussions. Mentioning about court's call to the farmers' union, Mehta said that few unions even refused to participate." Some of the unions were ready to come and talk... Majority of the unions are ready...They did not come on the ground first," said Mehta. Kaul said that everyone cannot be compelled.

Dushyant Dave, the lawyer appearing for the farmers' union put forth the argument that the Delhi Police are deliberately blocking the roads. He also said that better arrangements can be made and pleaded that farmers be allowed to come to Ram Leela maidan. Dave pointed out that the farm laws were passed for some oblique purposes. There are bona fides of the government that are doubtful, he said and added that there are corporate houses that will benefit from the laws.

Dave also pointed out the double standards that after denying protesters permission to enter maidan, BJP held a rally at the place. Dave also argued that independent investigation will reveal that the "serious issue" was engineered. Pointing out the irony, he said people like those who climbed on the Red Fort were given bail.

"One aspect is we ultimately told you that there has to be a solution....I feel people also have the right to go on roads, roads cannot be blocked," said Justice Kaul. Adding on further he said that one can understand if there is any ambiguity regarding law but when there is already a judgement in place (Shaheen Bagh case) this should not happen. Protests were carried out in Shaheen Bagh against Citizenship Amendment Act against which petitions were filed in the top court and the court had given judgement saying that protests cannot go on indefinitely in public places.

While the hearing proceeded Dave readout that the right to protest is a fundamental right and it is fine till there is no damage in the life and property. The petition was filed by Monika Agarwal who raised concern that her daily commute to Delhi is prolonged to two hours instead of the usual half-an-hour owing to the farmers' protest.

