Bhubaneswar: The allocation made in the union budget for the development of the railway sector in Odisha is 10 times higher than what it received during the previous UPA Government, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Thursday.

At a presser, the Minister said the Centre has allocated a total outlay of Rs 9,734 crore for Odisha in 2022-23 in the railway budget, which is 10 times more than the UPA allocation. Last year, the state had received Rs 6,471 crore in the railway budget. He further said, “let's not do politics over the introduction of new trains in Odisha. A special focus has been given to the state in the railway budget this time.”

Regarding the proposed construction of a loco shed or wagon factory in tribal district Kalahandi, the Union Minister said that 50 per cent of the land acquisition for the project has been completed. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared after completion of the acquisition process, he said. “State Government plays a key role in land acquisition, which is a tough task. Funds and strong willpower are essentials for any railway project,” he added.

Earlier on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an allocation of Rs 9,734 crore for Odisha while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-2023 fiscal in the Parliament. The budgetary allocation is only for railway infrastructures and safety-related projects. Other expenses like staff welfare, workshop, M&P, training, HRD, and store suspense have not been included in the allocation.

