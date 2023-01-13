New Delhi: A pilot of Alliance Air was detained for a few hours by Indian Air Force security personnel at Rajasthan's Uttarlai Air Force Station for allegedly taking pictures and videos. The said pilot has been de-rostered, says the airline, ANI reported.

The airline said the safety for alliance air is of paramount importance and it views such occurrences seriously and that it has de-restored the said pilot pending investigation. "We ensure that all required corrective actions are in place. We would like to reiterated that Alliance Air as an airline adheres to the laid down procedures and policies. We sincerely regret for the inconvenience to our esteemed guests on board," the statement from the airline read.

"Alliance Air pilot was detained for a few hours by the Indian Air Force after they found him taking photographs and videos of one of their stations. Portblair Airport advising all its users to be more cautious while taking photograph, as Portblair Airport is Navy Airfield(sic)," said a tweet from the official handle of the airport.

"Safety for Alliance Air is paramount and such occurrences are viewed seriously by Alliance Air. The said pilot has been de-rostered pending investigation. We ensure that all required corrective actions are in place. We would like to reiterate that Alliance Air as an airline adheres to the procedures/policies. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our esteemed guests on board," Alliance India said in a statement.