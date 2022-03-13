Bijapur: The family member of a Maoist, who had died in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the district on March 11, has alleged the soldiers of murder. The relatives said that the deceased was a Naxalite for 13 years, but had left the organization last year. The District Reserve Guard DRG and the 222nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.

Bijja Punem, brother of Ritesh Punem, said that the deceased Ritesh Punem had joined the Naxalites organization in 2007 for about 13 years but due to family pressure, he left the organization in the year 2021 and returned home. "He was taking care of his family by doing small jobs," added Bijja Punem.

The relatives also alleged that he should have been sent to jail as per the rules but the soldiers killed him and snatched the support of the elderly and demanded a judicial inquiry into the entire matter. The relatives have further alleged that the former Naxalite was abducted from his house and was shot to death in the forest of Kaika.

Reacting to the incident, villagers and relatives told the media that the encounter was completely fake.

However, SP Kamlochan Kashyap rubbishes these allegations and said that the villagers are accusing the soldiers at the behest of the Naxalites. "The slain Naxal was involved in the case of assault, loot, arson, and murder on the soldiers in different police station areas. Police have records of these cases. In fact, he was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakhs on his head. The soldiers had asked him to surrender but he opened fire and soldiers killed him in retaliation. A jawan was also injured in the encounter," added SP.

"Ritesh Punem was active as commander of Sendra Local Organisation Squad (LOS) of Maoists," reiterated Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj.

Meanwhile, villagers Avalam Budhri, Sannu Korsa, and Mangu Korsa of Mosla village said that at around five o'clock in the morning, the team of soldiers reached the village and laid siege to the entire Mosla village. Ritesh Punem along with three villagers were caught by the soldiers.

The villagers further told that the soldiers left Sannu, Budhri, and Mangu and took Ritesh Punem with them towards the forest of Kaika and they heard the sound of firing around 7 o'clock.