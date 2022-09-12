Patna: Security personnel held a man and recovered a weapon from him at Patna Airport on Sunday night around 9 pm. The man was identified as Noman Ahmed (32) and he was stated to be the secretary to Delhi's AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

According to sources, Noman was traveling in SpiceJet's flight number SG- 8390 from New Delhi. He was having a license for the weapons he was carrying but it was only valid in the jurisdiction of Delhi. The weapon was discovered when his baggage was scanned at Patna airport following which CISF officials interrogated him.

After questioning for two hours, Noman Ahmed was taken out of Patna Airport at around 11:00 pm and handed over to the Airport Police Station for further investigation and legal action by the police. Noman Ahmed is said to be a resident of F-245 Block-F, Abu Fazal Enclave South-East District of Delhi.