Majuli: Assam Police Sub Inspector Junmoni Rabha, who was shot to fame recently, after getting her fiance arrested for cheating, is in controversy now. Days after the arrest of her fiance Rana Pogag, some contractors have alleged that SI Junmoni Rabha was also a party to the cheating committed by her fiance Rana, who impersonated to be an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) executive.

Two contractors from Majuli, Ram Abatar Sharma and Ajit Bora alleged that they had given Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 13.72 lakh respectively to Rana Pogag in presence of SI Junmoni Rabha. The two contractors said that they know Junmoni Rabha who had introduced Rana Pogag to them and it is because of her, that they had given the money to Rana for getting contract works from the ONGC.

Ram Abatar Sharma and Ajit Bora said that they had also deposited some part of the amount in the account of SI Junmoni Rabha as well.

"We have given the money to Rana because of Junmoni. She is aware of all the cheating committed by Rana. We have given the money to Rana at her rented residence in her presence. Now, how can she deny that? We want our money back," said Ajit Bora.

Both Sharma and Bora had lodged FIR against Rana in Gauripur police station and said that they want Junmoni Rabha to be brought under investigation to dig out the truth.

