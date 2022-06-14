Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court while hearing a family dispute on Monday remarked that "FIR is not pornography, where graphic details are to be produced" while censuring the language used in the FIR.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi disposed of the review petition of Sahib Bansal, Manju Bansal and Mukesh Bansal of the Hapur district. The court has said that in the case, the plaintiff has written the language of the FIR in such a way that on reading it, a disgusting mood arises in the mind. The Court said that an attempt has been made on behalf of the respondent to give a graphic description.

Also read: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The court also underlined the role of advocates to maintain the dignity of language while registering the FIR. The court said that for settlement of family disputes, the matters should be sent to the Family Welfare Committees. During the cooling period which is two months after the registration of the FIR, no arrests shall be made. The court has directed the Registrar General of the High Court to send a copy of the court's order to the Uttar Pradesh Government, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Law, and District Courts. The court directed that a family welfare committee should be formed and it should start working within three months.