Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari didn't get relief from the Allahabad High Court in the defalcation of MLA funds. His bail plea was rejected by the court on Monday. While hearing the bail petition sought by Ansari, the Allahabad High Court bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi quashed the application on the grounds that the petitioner was a blot as well as a big challenge to law and order. Besides, the court also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a panel comprising Assembly Speaker and three other bureaucrats for conducting the audit of the defalcation of the said MLA funds.

The court further stated that the petitioner was a habitual offender and needed no introduction and he has been into the crime world since 1986. More than 50 criminal cases were pending against Ansari. The court further observed that the petitioner was not found guilty in a single case because he had created a mechanism for his defense.

Ansari, who is a hardcore criminal, was elected as an MLA from jail. The accused defalcated the taxpayers' money. A sum of Rs 25 lakh was allocated to him from MLA funds for the development of the school, but he devoured the money. Hence, he didn't deserve bail, said the court. Advocate Upendra Upadhyaya pleaded the case on behalf of the petitioner while additional solicitor-general MC Chaturvedi and Ratendu Singh argued the case from the government side.