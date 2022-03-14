Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to former IPS Amitabh Thakur on Monday. Amitabh Thakur was arrested on August 27, 2021, when a rape victim alleged him of protecting the accused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai and committed suicide. The rape victim self-immolated herself along with her associate in front of the Supreme Court on August 16, 2021.

The court of Justice Rajiv Singh of the High Court granted bail and said, "The applicant will not try to influence the witness and tamper with evidence of the case or otherwise misuse the liberty of bail." Earlier, two bail applications of Amitabh Thakur had been rejected by the sessions court.

Earlier, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was arrested on August 27, 2021, when the woman had sustained 85 per cent burns in the self-immolation bid and the man, 27, had suffered 65 percent burns, and later both succumbed to their injuries in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The rape victim had accused Amitabh of hatching a criminal conspiracy against her and saving MP Atul Rai who is accused of raping her, at the instigation of Mukhtar Ansari. It was told on behalf of former IPS Amitabh Thakur in the court that Thakur was falsely implicated.

