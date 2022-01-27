Prayagraj: A group of five lawyers has filed a petition in Allahabad High Court seeking judicial probe into police highhandedness against students who protested against the railway recruitment board exams on Tuesday. The petition was filed in a form of letter, urging the Allahabad High Court for a judicial probe as well as action against the erring policemen. The policemen had entered the hostel rooms and lodging facilities and thrashed the students in Baghara locality of Allahabad.

The petition has been filed by advocate Shailjakant Tripathi, A.P. Lal, P.K. Jaiswar and the other two in this regard with Allahabad High Court. They said, "The manner in which the students were beaten up by the policemen was totally wrong. Through petition, we have asked the Honorable High Court to take a suo-motu cognizance of the matter. Besides, we have asked the Honorable Court to constitute a judicial panel for probing the matter as well as action against the erring policemen."

The students who were protesting the alleged discrepancy in the recruitment process of RRB NTPC exam, came on railway tracks. The police used force to evict the students squatting on the tracks, besides they were beaten up, in which 200 students sustained injuries. At least 30 of them were injured critically.

