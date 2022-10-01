Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has stopped the Noida Authority from running a bulldozer on Grand Omaxe Society till further orders. Seeking a reply from the Noida Authority as well as others on the matter, the High Court fixed the next date of hearing on October 20. On Friday, the Noida Authority, along with a bulldozer arrived at the residential apartment, to remove encroachments from there. On the other hand, 125 flat owners led by Mukul Gupta filed a petition in the High Court on Friday, stating that the Noida Authority had given them a notice two years ago in 2020.

The flat owners had earlier filed a reply to the Noida Authority's notice. Thereafter, the Noida Authority didn't initiate any action. Just two days ago, the Authority gave the Society flat owners 48 hours ultimatum. When the warning period was over, the Noida Authority officials arrived at the Grand Omaxe Society with a bulldozer.

The petitioners also stated in the application that the Noida Authority did not take any cognizance of the reply filed by the flat owners earlier. The people of the Society had made temporary constructions after taking permission from the builder and the Noida Authority, the petition said. Grand Omaxe Society came into the limelight when a political leader Shrikant Tyagi had a spat with a woman, who was a resident of the Society, over the issue of construction in common areas of the Society. Shrikant Tyagi had also created a ruckus with other flat owners of the Grand Omaxe.