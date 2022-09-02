Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court will hear a plea on September 6 seeking the cancellation of the bail bond of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with a murder in Lakhmipur Kheri more than 20 years ago. Mishra, who is the minister of state for home, had faced trial for the murder of a youth, Prabhat Gupta, in 2000 and the court had acquitted him in 2004, after which the State filed the appeal.

Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agrawal directed that the application filed by the victim's side be put up with a record of the appeal which is already listed for hearing on September 6. It has been stated in the application that Mishra is not cooperating in the final hearing of the state appeal and hence, the court should cancel his bail bond and take him into custody till the state appeal is finally decided.

On the previous hearing, the Lucknow Bench of the court had deferred the hearing on the plea that Mishra had moved before the chief justice seeking transfer of hearing to Allahabad bench from the Lucknow bench. The chief justice, however, rejected the transfer plea saying that the ground of his lawyer's inability to come to Lucknow was not sufficient. (PTI)