New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Tripura High Court orders that had sought from the Centre the details of threat perception based on which security cover was provided to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala also issued notice on the Centre's plea challenging the orders of the High Court seeking security details of the Ambani family.

"Issue notice returnable on July 22, 2022. Meanwhile, implementation of orders dated May 31, 2022, and June 21, 2022, passed by Tripura High Court shall remain stayed," the bench stated in its order.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench that High Court had sought details of threat perception based on which security cover was provided to the Ambanis in Mumbai. Mehta further said that the security provided to the family in Mumbai has nothing to do with the Tripura government and that High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL.

In the last hearing over the matter, Mehta had clarified that he wants the appeal to be heard urgently as the high court has asked home ministry officials to appear before it on Tuesday with original records concerning the threat perception to the Ambanis, and stated no more adjournment will be granted.

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha had passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and had directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them. (With Agency Inputs)