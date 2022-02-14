Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court today slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its failure to produce the post mortem reports of the victims of the Nithari case. The Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Sameer Jain was hearing an appeal filed by accused Surinder Koli against his conviction and sentence of the death penalty.

Koli has been found guilty of rapes and murder of several children between 2005 and 2006 and has been was sentenced to death in over 10 cases.

Today, the Bench noted that Koli has moved an application under Section 91 Crpc for the production of post mortem report saying that CBI Inspector Ajay Singh has received the report of the post-mortem conducted under the supervision of CMS Noida Dr. Vinod Kumar. Despite being given several chances by the Court, the CBI had failed to produce the reports.

Today, when the matter was taken up, Counsel Sanjay Kumar Yadav appeared for the CBI and stated that he has prepared a draft reply and the same has been sent for vetting to the department concerned but a response is awaited. Further, when the Court requested Yadav to give a specific date by which the response would be filed, he stated that the matter may be taken up on 7 March 2022

Under the circumstances, the Court directed that this matter along with other connected matters be put up on 7 March 2022 if not, then a responsible officer of the concerned department of CBI shall be personally present in Court to submit his explanation.

