Prayagraj: In a significant decision, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday set aside an order of the single bench directing for increasing the retirement age of higher education teachers from 62 to 65 years. A division bench of Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Vikram D Chauhan has issued the order while hearing the special appeal of the State government against the single bench order.

The single bench while hearing the plea by petitioner Chandramohan Ojha and 21 other teachers had directed the UP government to increase the retirement age by three years. The High Court has stayed the single bench order and directed the State government to take a decision in three months under the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

The court also sought a reply from petitioner Chandramohan Ojha and 21 other teachers in two weeks. It has asked the State government to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks thereafter. The High Court has fixed August 11 for the next hearing. The UGC amended an act in 2010 and raised the retirement age of university-college teachers to 65 years.

It was partially implemented by the State government on December 31, 2010. The UP government argued that unless the universities amend their statutes, the higher education institutions cannot get its benefit. The government said in the court that the single bench has issued the direction without seeking any reply from the government.