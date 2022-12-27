Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the State government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered holding the polls without reservation for the OBCs.

The verdict was passed by a division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Saurav Lavania. The bench quashed the draft notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 5 for providing reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the urban local body elections.

The verdict comes on the back of PILs (public interest litigations) challenging the preparation of the OBC reservations draft without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.