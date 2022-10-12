Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the Reserve Bank on a plea seeking a CBI probe against Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank. The Lucknow bench of the high court fixed hearing on the matter in the third week of November. A division bench of Justices A R Masoodi and O P Shukla issued the notice to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday on a PIL.

The petitioner's counsel, Ashok Pandey, submitted that Indian Mercantile Cooperative (IMC) Bank had granted a loan of Rs 10 crore despite a ban. It was also alleged that the bank was involved in cheating and money laundering. (PTI)