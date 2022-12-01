Prayagraj: A Jamadar of the Allahabad High Court has been suspended for collecting tips from lawyers using a Paytm QR Code attached to his uniform. According to the notification issued by Registrar General Ashish Garg on November 29, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court received a letter from another judge Justice Ajit Singh recommending strict action against Jamadar Rajendra Kumar for his actions.

Kumar, who is attached to Justice Ajit Kumar was suspended following the letter and attached to the Nazarat Section of the High Court, stated the notification. It further stated that the Rajendra Kumar will be suspended with immediate effect.

"Under the order dated 29.11.2022 of Hon'ble the Chief Justice, passed after considering the letter dated 29.11.2022 of Hon'ble Mr. Justice Ajit Singh, wherein strict action against the Court Jamadar, Sri Rajendra Kumar-1, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached with His Lordship, for using paytm wallet in Court premises has been desired to be taken, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached as Court Jamadar with His Lordship is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," stated the notification.

The Chief Justice had directed the Director General to investigate the matter and take action.