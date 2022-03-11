Lucknow: On Friday, the Allahabad High Court at Lucknow granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with the Jal Nigam Recruitment case.

Justice Ramesh Sinha allowed the bail application observing that in all, 87 criminal cases have been registered against the applicant. The applicant has been released on bail in all cases, except two cases including the present case.

On a complaint filed by the retired Executive Engineer, U.P. Jal Nigam regarding the irregular appointment on 1300 vacant posts in U.P. Jal Nigam, the State of U.P., entrusted the matter to the Special Investigating Team, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow conducted an inquiry on it.

Later, an FIR was filed against Khan on allegations of corruption and the use of forged documents for the recruitment of candidates.

He is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail over multiple charges including theft, criminal intimidation, and land encroachment.

