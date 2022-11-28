Rajkot: In a controversial statement, Congress candidate and former MLA from Rajkot East Assembly Indranil Rajyaguru said that Allah is sitting in Somnath -- a popular Hindu pilgrimage, while Lord Mahadev is sitting in Ajmer -- a city popular for the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The remarks made in a political gathering on Saturday were concluded by an 'Allah Hu Akbar' cry.

Allah sits in Somnath, Mahadev in Ajmer: Rajkot Congress candidate's remarks stirs controversy

"In my view, Mahadev and Allah are the same. Allah resides in Somnath whereas Mahadev resides in Ajmer," he said during an event in the Jangleshwar area of ​​Rajkot, which has a sizable population of Muslims. The remarks have stirred the political environment in the state ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections just a week away.

Taking a dig at Rajyaguru, BJP's regional vice-president Dr. Bharat Bodhra said that Indranil's work is like that of an opportunistic monk who has no ideology of his own.