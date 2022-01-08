Hyderabad: Lack of unanimity among leaders, repeated controversies, and public statements to the tune of inner democracy in the party being a sham have become a norm in the Congress party. Consequent TPCC presidents are busy solving internal conflicts instead of focusing on developing the party. It is rumored that Revanth Reddy is in a similar predicament.

Differences among party seniors are escalating. Lack of consensus among seasoned leaders is making the lower rung directionless. Despite TPCC disciplinary action committee chairman Chinna Reddy’s pleas to mend their ways in the new year, there seems to be no change in the situation. Further, MLA Jagga Reddy, who has been hostile towards Revanth Reddy from the start, wrote a letter complaining to Sonia Gandhi. Besides expressing displeasure at Revanth, he found fault in his comportment with senior leaders.

Lingojiguda corporator Rajasekhar Reddy’s press meet at Gandhi Bhavan, urging seniors to maintain mutual consensus mirrors the dire situation in the party. He revealed that he had won only one out of four times he contested in his 23-year political career, and that he had to hide his head in shame during public interactions owing to disputes among party cadre.

Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao has been expressing similar views for a while now. He asked the cadre to sort their differences over talks. VH has been vocal about being inclusive, and is trying his best to settle these squabbles. Recently, VH met Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and had a discussion with Jagga Reddy, raising few eyebrows.

Internal differences within the cadre was the main point of discussion at the PCC political affairs committee meeting held yesterday. The online conference went on for 4 hours without Komatireddy brothers, and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka in attendance. Several PAC members expressed their discontent with Revanth Reddy in the meeting. It is learned that AICC Incharge for Telangana Congress Manickam Tagore has gently reprimanded Revanth, and asked him to be in reach to all party members.

Jagga Reddy complained that he was wrongly portrayed as a covert. When he said that he did not wish to remain in the party, Sridhar Babu and Jana Reddy advised him against taking any decision in haste. Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Geetha Reddy, and VH expressed their discontent with the disciplinary action committee. Manickam Tagore stressed that the membership process should be expedited, and asked for PCC report about underperforming District Congress Committees. The party is likely to act against inactive DCC presidents.

Right from party workers to high command, there is a similar consensus about the disunity among senior leaders. At a time when political developments in the state are taking a new turn every day, it is unclear if the T-Congress cadre would settle things for once.