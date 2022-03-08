Hyderabad: Several stories of women working in various roles in the Indian Railways emerged during International Women's Day 2022. From an all-women operated station, to a lone woman breaking through into the tasking job of a train driver - stories of struggle, dedication and success lit up the news cycle throughout the day.

Gundla Pochampally Railway station, one of the sub-urban Railway stations in Secunderabad, saw something unique happen on Tuesday. Medchal section of the station was declared as an ‘All Women Station’, with an all-woman staff conducting operations, technicians, ticketing, security and more. The South Central Railway, of which the station is a part, is known to provide opportunities to women in order to excel in their duties.

Five other railway stations also worked as all-women stations on the South Central line: Begumpet Railway station on Secunderabad Division which is one of the busiest stations in Hyderabad City; Vidyanagar station on Hyderabad Division, Ramavarapadu Railway Station on Vijayawada Division, New Guntur Railway Station on Guntur Division and Chandragiri Railway Station on Guntakal Division.

In Andhra Pradesh's Chandragiri, meanwhile, the superintendent, three assistant superintendents and the support staff - all the designations saw women assigning tasks and carrying out their duties. This station is permanently run by an exclusively women-only crew who efficiently handle what is the last major halting stop for passenger trains travelling to Tirupati.

The tale of Surekha Yadav, for one, is one of confidence, courage and swimming against the tide. Growing up in Maharashtra's Satara district in the 1980s, Yadav became a train driver, her long-desired goal, in 1988. Initially starting off as an assistant engine driver, she was later on put in charge of the perilous journeys through the Western Ghats. After decades of consistent performance, she was conferred the First Lady Award by the Government of India in 2011.