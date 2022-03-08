Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Preparations are underway to celebrate the historic Jhandeji Sahib fair on March 22. Foreign devotees are also expected to throng the fair. Besides, plans are afoot to put up stalls at the fair.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Shri Darbar Sahib Management Committee meeting, in which it was decided the fair will commence from March 22. Shri Mahant Devendra Dasji Maharaj has issued necessary instructions to office-bearers of the fair management committee for organising the event.

Disclosing information on the outcome of the meeting, KC Juyal, said, "This year, we are expecting scores of Sikh pilgrims visiting Jhandeji Sahib fair. Altogether 50 committees have been constituted for overseeing the preparations of the forthcoming fair. Coordination between police and office-bearers during the fair, safety and security of devotees coming from India and abroad, were discussed at the meeting."

Altogether 12 Langars (community kitchens), eight big and four smaller ones will be made functional for providing food to devotees during their stay in the city. Besides, operators of hotels, lodges, guest houses and Dharmshalas have been roped in to provide accommodation for devotees, said Juyal.

On the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Ram Rai Maharaj Ji, the seventh Guru of Sikhs, the Jhandeji Sahib fair is being organised every year at Shri Darbar Sahib, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Shri Guru Ram Rai Maharaj Ji was born in Kiratpur (Hoshiarpur district) in Punjab in 1646 after the fifth day of the Holi festival. Hence, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the seventh Guru of the Sikh community, the historic fair is being organised every year in Dehradun at Shri Darbar Sahib.