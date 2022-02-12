Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): All schools in Uttar Pradesh will open from February 14. An order in this regard was issued by the government late on Friday night. It is known that schools and colleges were shut for the last one and a half months due to corona infection in the state. Under pressure of the organization of private schools, on 7th February, a decision was taken to reopen the schools for classes 9 to 12. Along with this, orders were also issued to start offline classes in colleges and universities. Schools had demanded the reopening of government primary and upper primary schools, which were closed since December 31.

A program has also been prepared by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University for conducting its classes offline. Under the proposed program of the university, it has been decided to resume classes for the final year students in the university from February 21. In all other classes, offline classes will be started from March 1.

The order of the government regarding the reopening of schools up to class VIII has been welcomed by the school organizations. Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided private school association, says that due to covid 19, children have been imprisoned in their homes for a long time. The education of young children is being affected the most. There is an improvement in the conditions. In such a situation, this decision of the government will improve the education of children.