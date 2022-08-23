Nuh (Haryana): A middle school in Nuh district of Haryana is on the verge of shutting down as the government has transferred all its staff to different schools. The school is located in Mohammadpur village with the teachers and the villagers accusing the authorities of "privatizing the education system". Scores of students and villagers protested in the village against the move on Tuesday.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the English teacher of the school said: "There are only four teachers in the school. I teach Hindi as well as English because the school does not have a separate Hindi teacher and now all four teachers have been transferred to other schools. On the basis of age criteria, the oldest teacher of the school will be transferred to a nearby school and I, being the youngest one, will be transferred to a school at least 70 km away. "