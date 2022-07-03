Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved all organizational posts within the party with immediate effect, retaining only the Uttar Pradesh unit President designation. This comes days after the party's electoral loss in the Rampur and Azamgarh by-polls. "Shri Akhilesh Yadav, National President of the Samajwadi Party, has dissolved all wings of the party including youth organizations, women's wings, and other cells as well as the national presidents, state heads, and district executives of the party's organizations, with the exception of the SP Uttar Pradesh President" a tweet by the party read.

In Rampur, SP candidate Mohammed Asim Raja was defeated by BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, while BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won the Azamgarh assembly bypolls. The by-elections were held following the resignation of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan from Rampur and Azamgarh respectively as they were elected into the UP Legislative Assembly.