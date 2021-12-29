Mumbai: While commenting on the political intonations attached to the recent raid at Kanpur perfume trader's property, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all politicians own such kind of "perfume". While talking to the sources on Wednesday, he said that it is rather amusing that the "colored paper perfume" worth Rs 180 crores that were recently seized from Kanpur and Kannauj, is being used for political advantage by our leaders.

"This can happen only in our country. We are so culturally rich that even perfume can be used for political advantage in India," he said sarcastically.

He further said that such kind of "perfume" is exactly what the leaders use for winning elections. "What do you think happened in Maharashtra in 2014? It was this "perfume" that decided the election results. What do you think is happening in Goa and will happen in Punjab and UP too? It's the waft of this "perfume" that lingers through the political fates of states and its ministers," he said, making rhetorical remarks.

Talking about the health of Chief Minister Uddhav Thacakeray, Raut said that he is in good health and is also working as well as ever. "The Vidhan Sabha sessions, despite his absence in the assembly, were monitored successfully by him. The Deputy CM Ajit Pawar did a great job in voicing the CM's concerns there," he affirmed. He also said that the CM, though not working from the office, is actively involved in all the day-to-day businesses in the process.

